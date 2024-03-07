If the Cubs can’t bring back Cody Bellinger in 2025, these 3 players can replace him
If the Chicago Cubs can't re-sign Cody Bellinger next offseason, fret not. There are replacements.
1. Cubs can go all-out for Juan Soto
Maybe Pete Alonso or Paul Goldschmidt is actually more realistic, but the Cubs were interested in Soto before his trade to New York, and they figure to express interest in free agency. Soto will not re-up with the Yankees until he can test his value. The Cubs are not the team to traditionally outbid MLB powerhouses, but every now and then, a player who is unequivocally worth it comes along. Soto is that player.
Soto is a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger at 25 years old. That is not common. He has been eviscerating pitchers in spring training, but more indicative of his success is his bonkers output with the San Diego Padres in 2023. Soto appeared in all 162 games, slashing .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI in 568 AB. He also led the National League in walks (132), which speaks to how nervous pitchers are when he steps to the plate.
If the Cubs want to replace Bellinger and get drastically better in one fell swoop, here is the blueprint. Bellinger at full strength is pretty much underrated at this point. The 2019 NL MVP didn't get the credit he deserved last season, at least not judging from the reactions to his contract. Chicago caught way too much heat for keeping their best player for less than nine digits.
With Soto, however, the Cubs can land the definitive best free agent of next offseason — maybe of the last several offseasons, depending on how you feel about the Dodgers' massive 20-year obligation to Shohei Ohtani. Soto is hitting free agency early, so a 10-year deal would essentially end in concert with his prime. Chicago doesn't have to worry about Soto aging into obsolescence the way they might with an older free agent in search of a comparable contract.
Soto removes a lot of the offensive question marks hanging over this Cubs team, plus he can give the front office a definitive sense of direction for the first time in years. Chicago would be aiming to contend on a perennial basis for the duration of Soto's contract.