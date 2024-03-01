If the Phillies don't re-sign Zack Wheeler, these 5 players could replace him
If the Philadelphia Phillies can't agree to terms with Zack Wheeler, several appealing pitchers could replace him.
4. Robbie Ray
Robbie Ray made one very poor start last season before he was shut down for Tommy John surgery. Now, he's expected back sometime midseason for a new franchise — the San Francisco Giants, who acquired Ray in their ongoing attempt to keep pace with the Dodgers out west. While Ray's immediate future is a bit murky, the talent level is undeniable. If he can get back up to speed, a lot of teams will come knocking in free agency.
The Giants are putting together a nice squad, but Ray will enter free agency at 33 years old. As he ponders his baseball mortality in the aftermath of elbow surgery, maybe he wants to join a more seasoned contender. We cannot know the outcome of the 2024 season in advance, but it's safe to say the Phillies have a better chance of going deep into the playoffs than the Giants do. If that proves true, that alone serves as a strong free agent pitch for the Philadelphia front office.
How the Phillies handle a potential Wheeler exit will be key. There's a case for opting to develop young talent internally, moving Ranger Suarez up a peg and letting Nola take over as the undisputed No. 1 ace. There is also a case for operating with patience and waiting for trade targets to emerge — ideally younger, less injury-prone targets. Ray is in the same age bracket as Wheeler, with far less perceived durability. That means he should come cheaper, but it also means the Phillies are inviting increased risk.
In the end, Ray has proven that he can reach the highest peak in baseball in a good year. He won Cy Young (and the ERA title) in 2021, fanning a league-high 248 batters in a league-high 193.1 innings. Maybe he never reaches that height again, but then again, maybe he does. And, if he doesn't, there is still plenty of room in between for Ray to help Philadelphia move past Wheeler's exit.