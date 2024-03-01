If the Phillies don't re-sign Zack Wheeler, these 5 players could replace him
If the Philadelphia Phillies can't agree to terms with Zack Wheeler, several appealing pitchers could replace him.
1. Max Fried
There continues to be no traction between the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried in extension talks. At 30 years old, Fried has dealt with bitter arbitration battles and a perceived lack of commitment from the Atlanta front office. While he continues to express a love for the Braves organization, the door is open for an offseason departure.
This winter, the Braves pushed hard to land Aaron Nola, but ultimately fell short. Next offseason, perhaps the Phillies can take a run at Atlanta's No. 2 ace. Fried only managed 14 starts due to injury last season, but he was electric when healthy. He posted an 8-1 record, fanning 80 hitters in 77.2 innings pitched and posting a 2.55 ERA.
Fried is now one injury-plagued year removed from finishing second in NL Cy Young voting. When he's right, few are better. It's that simple. The dynamic southpaw would counterbalance the right-handed Nola atop Philadelphia's rotation. And, more importantly, landing Fried would dramatically weaken the Phillies' top division opponent.
Atlanta would probably fight hard to avoid this outcome. Fried's feelings for Philadelphia after years of postseason defeats is another unknown element. That said, the Phillies have the financial firepower to make the Braves pay for their lack of initiative when it comes to Fried's future. Atlanta tends to avoid long pitching contracts at a premium price. The Phillies should gladly accept the risk if Wheeler bolts.