Exclusive Illinois March Madness Promo: Claim $150 Bonus Before Offer Ends
Claim $150 and start betting on March Madness right away at DraftKings
By Joe Summers
March Madness is underway with the Fighting Illini as a No. 2 seed and DraftKings Sportsbook has an instant $150 bonus available for all new users who bet just $5 on any game!
All you have to do is sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NCAA Tournament wager and you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets just for placing the wager.
See below how to claim this promo and an overview of the great features DraftKings has to offer.
DraftKings Illinois Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for DraftKings with this link, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any March Madness wager, you'll immediately receive $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. That's +3000 odds!
Follow these steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
That's it! After placing your bet, you'll automatically be credited $150 in bonus bets to start using right away.
It doesn't matter what you bet on, even if it's a futures pick or a parlay. Provided you follow those steps outlined above, you'll have that $150 bonus as soon as you place your wager.
Only new DraftKings users in Illinois or a state with legal sports betting that DraftKings operates in can claim this limited-time promo. The tournament starts soon, so click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house funds that let you bet on teams or players without risking your own money. If you have a bonus bet, you do not have to make another deposit or use your cash balance to bet.
You'll only get the profit from a winning bet using a bonus though, not the stake. If you use a $25 bonus bet on a team with +100 odds and win, you'll receive $25 in profit that can be withdrawn or bet with.
How Do I Use Bonus Bets at DraftKings?
When you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to use either a bonus bet or real money. You can check your bonus bet allotment in the 'Account Management' section to see what your remaining balance is.
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so check back each day for new bonuses and stay active to maximize your rewards.
Does DraftKings Sportsbook Have a Mobile App?
Yes, DraftKings has a mobile app accessible on Apple devices at the App Store or on Google Play for Android ones.
The app automatically syncs with your website account, letting you check games and place wagers from wherever you are.
DraftKings App Review
DraftKings has one of the best mobile apps for any sportsbook on the market, featuring competitive odds, exclusive daily boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, customizable features and a unique rewards program that lets you build 'crowns' to win bonuses or even once-in-a-lifetime experiences!
It's one of my most-used apps and I recommend you check it out today.
Is DraftKings Legit?
Yes, DraftKings is one of the industry leaders, originally forging its name in the daily fantasy sports community. Your account links to the DraftKings' daily fantasy sports companion as well, letting you earn and claim prizes across both platforms.
With a customer service team ready to assist if you need, you can know you're joining a trusted and dependable sportsbook when you sign up for DraftKings.
DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Mobile App?
Live Betting?
$150
$10
$5
21+ and located in Illinois or another legal sports betting state
Yes
Yes
Find out why this is one of the best sportsbooks in the nation - click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.