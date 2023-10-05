Incredible angle of Bryson Stott's Phillies grand slam will give you chills.
Bryson Stott secured the Philadelphia Phillies' sweep against the Marlins, and the camera angle capturing his grand slam was nothing short of incredible.
Bryson Stott is starting to emerge as the Philadelphia Phillies' next playoff savior to replace the injured Rhys Hoskins as the clutch postseason slugger.
The Phillies were up 3-0 on the Miami Marlins during the Wednesday matchup, but when Stott came up with the bases loaded, he decided to lock the game down with an incredible grand slam that just gives you chills watching.
Alternate angle of Bryson Stott grand slam is one for the ages
Stott has shocked many in 2023 and has emerged as one of the best players after a disappointing 2022 campaign. He is finally ready to help lead the Phillies to the playoffs as a key piece, and that was shown with that clutch grand slam to ensure they wouldn’t lose the lead.
Stott is now in his second season of play.
Stott struggled in his 2022 playoff campaign, in which he played 16 games and didn’t hit well, striking out 17 times, getting eight hits and only three RBIs.
In Game 1 of the Wild Card versus the Phillies, Stott had one hit in four appearances, which was an RBI single, and struck out twice. In Game 2, he went one-for-four, but this time struck out three times and hit that massive grand slam. He will need to improve, but at least he is able to drive in runs so far this postseason.
The Phillies matched every other Wild Card team and decided to sweep their opponents, the Marlins, who had no right to face such an incredible team. The series was never close, and the Phillies won before the series started.