Incredible report makes Vikings Josh Dobbs underdog story even more unbelievable
Joshua Dobbs produced a game-winning touchdown for the Vikings despite being thrown into the deep end after being traded.
Joshua Dobbs is building quite the legend in the NFL. It's possible no quarterback has done more while being thrown into the deep end with multiple teams in less than a year.
Dobbs started a game in January for the Titans, then signed with the Browns as a free agent. They traded him to the Cardinals on the eve of the season and he started Arizona's season opener against the Commanders despite being with the team for just two weeks. He led them in two narrow losses, then pulled off a stunning win over the Cowboys in Week 3.
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Cardinals decided to move on from Dobbs and shipped him off to the Minnesota Vikings to help replace the injured Kirk Cousins.
Dobbs, who had been with the team for five days, was called into action on Sunday against the Falcons because of an injury to Jaren Hall. He went on to score three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining. It was an improbable turn of events in a season of improbable turns for Dobbs.
Joshua Dobbs' game-winning performance for Vikings is even more impressive than you realize
And it gets even better because Dobbs did that despite taking zero reps in practice ahead of the game. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, he had never taken snaps with center Garrett Bradbury and had never thrown passes to any of the Vikings receivers, whose names he barely knows at this point. He had to go over the team's cadences in the offensive huddle before he took the field.
It's difficult to succeed as a quarterback in the NFL with a full week of practice. For Dobbs to throw two touchdowns while going 20-of-30 through the air is incredible. He also picked up 66 yards and a touchdown with his legs.
Regardless of what comes from the rest of Dobbs' time in Minnesota, he's a legend for this one.