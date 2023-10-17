Insane tattoo: Even Ben Simmons can't believe he has this big of a superfan
A fan's crazy tattoo caught Ben Simmons' attention after a recent preseason game. It will catch your attention too.
By Kdelaney
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since Feb. 15 and missed a large portion of the 2022-23 season because of a back injury. However, that isn't stopping some fans from repping their favorite player.
Now, Simmons' stint with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't exactly go according to plan. With that said, some could have negative things to say about the guard. However, this was not the case on Monday night. Prior to the Nets' preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was seen talking with fans in the stand. Thankfully, the Nets captured this interaction on video.
"Who got a camera?" is the first thing Simmons asked. Next, Simmons directed the fan to show the camera his tattoo, which was a portrait of Simmons's face, a massive one, inked on the fan's chest. By the tone of Simmons' voice, this is probably the first time he's witnessed something this extreme from a fan. Although, on the bright side, at least this came from a place of admiration.
Simmons finished the game against his former team with eight points, nine assists, and six rebounds. However, the Nets lost to the Sixers 119-127. Simmons said after the game, "It's a good feeling to be playing at a decent level now. And have that support, you know from fans and people all over the world. So, you know it's a great feeling." It feels safe to say he certainly has the fan's support. Now, Simmons looks healthy and ready to lead the Nets in an Eastern Conference that's shaping up to be fierce.