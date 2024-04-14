Is DraftKings NC Promo the Best New User Sign Up Bonus? Get $200 Bonus Bets Today
Bet $5, win an instant $200 bonus with this NC-exclusive offer at DraftKings!
There are few times of the year where you can bet on as many sports as you can right now, and DraftKings is giving fans in North Carolina a great opportunity to cash in on it.
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more on ANY wager this week, even if that first bet doesn’t win.
- DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your NC-exclusive $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
That’s it!
Make sure you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet to be eligible. But once that’s done, you’ll instantly get your bonus.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are $25 bet credits that you can use to wager on sports instead of real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with a bonus credit, you won’t have the value of the bonus returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw your winnings if you want.
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings will present you with the option to apply a bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip while your bonus bets last.
Simply select a wager to add it to your bet slip and then click the bonus option and place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on any bet in any sport, but they expire seven days after you initially received them, so make sure you use all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, online sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation. It’s used by more than a million sports bettors and has a strong reputation of reliability built up over several years.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including betting on in-state teams, player props and anything else available.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
All of the top sportsbooks in the industry are available in North Carolina and DraftKings certainly has a case to be the best.
It has a highly-rated app, often features the biggest promotions and has a wide variety of betting lines, including some that are exclusive to DraftKings.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there.
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare odds and bet with the best ones.
And that’s not even to mention all of the bonus bets you can unlock!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has the very best welcome bonus in North Carolina since its bonus reward is instant, but there are a few offers that are nearly as good.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses exclusive to sports bettors in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.