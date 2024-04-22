Is DraftKings Promo Best in New Jersey? How to Claim $200 Bonus Bet Deal
DraftKings has an unbeatable sign-up offer in New Jersey and you can claim it today before it expires!
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets PLUS a daily no-sweat same-game parlay just for signing up and betting your first $5 on any wager – win or lose!
Check out below to find out how this offer works.
DraftKings New Jersey Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in New Jersey
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses at DraftKings today:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
As long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet, you’ll instantly get your bonuses.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
Your DraftKings bonus bets will arrive as eight $25 bet credits that you can use to bet on sports instead of risking real money.
The only downside to bonus credits is that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit and not real money.
But if you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, your winnings will be real cash you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
You can track your remaining bonus bets on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
Bonus bets are not withdrawable.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings will prompt you with an option to apply a bonus credit to any bet in your bet slip while your bonus bets last.
It’s easy. Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, look for the bonus bet option and make sure to click on it before placing your bet.
You can use these bonus credits for any wager available at DraftKings. But keep in mind that they expire seven days after you claim them, so you’ll want to use all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, sports betting is legal at retail sportsbooks and online in New Jersey.
Is DraftKings Legit in New Jersey?
Yes, DraftKings is as legit as it gets when it comes to sportsbooks. It’s one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation and one of the top choices in New Jersey too.
Is DraftKings Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in New Jersey.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in New Jersey, but you cannot bet on any college teams playing in the Garden State.
However, you can bet on college player props, which isn’t something you can say about many states!
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
New Jersey sports fans can sign up with all of the best sportsbooks in the business, and it’s ultimately up to you to determine which is your favorite.
DraftKings is one of the best places to start.
Their well-organized site and highly rated app make it easy for you to find your best bets and track your wagers. And you’ll love their exclusive features and betting odds on all of your favorite sports.
But you’d be doing a disservice to yourself by only signing up with one sportsbook.
Having access to multiple sportsbooks gives you the power. That way, you can always bet with the best odds on the market and you’ll have a chance to cash in BIG with more bonus bets.
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has the very best welcome bonus available right now in New Jersey, but there’s a couple of other awesome offers you won’t want to miss out on either.
Here are the other top sign-up bonuses you can claim today in New Jersey:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
