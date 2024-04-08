Is FanDuel Bonus Code in North Carolina the Best Promo?
Find out how you can unlock $200 in bonus bets for a limited time at FanDuel in North Carolina
North Carolina is home to the very best bonus offers in sports betting and FanDuel Sportsbook has some tough competition for the top spot.
FanDuel is giving you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
But how can you claim this offer? And is it the best in North Carolina? Stick around to find out!
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
You can bet on anything you want, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll get those bonus bets as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Since your bonus bets are guaranteed, you should know what they are!
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
You won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you when wagering – win or lose – since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw all of your winnings!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel goes out of its way to help you spend your bonus funds.
Any time you go to place a bet, you’ll be prompted with the option to apply bonus credit to the stake.
Select that option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can track your remaining bonus credits in your account information. Just keep in mind that those bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so don’t let any go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is as legit as it gets when it comes to sportsbooks.
It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation and has been a trusted commodity for years now.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It was part of the first wave of sportsbooks to launch in the state.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports, including in-state teams and player props, in North Carolina.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina is home to all of the best sportsbooks, which makes it hard to definitively say that one is better than the rest.
But FanDuel certainly belongs in the conversation.
It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation for good reason! You’ll love its highly-rated app that’s easy to use along with its big-time bonus promotions.
But don’t feel like you have to pick just one sportsbook.
You can sign up for them all and make the competition work for you! That way you can shop around to find the best odds on any wager and you’ll never miss out on a fun promotion!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and lock in your guaranteed $200 bonus, but that’s just the start.
There’s some other awesome welcome bonuses in North Carolina that are just as good!
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
