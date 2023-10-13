Is Jalen Carter playing this week? Latest Eagles injury report
Here is the latest on the health of Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive lineman Jalen Carter heading into this weekend's game vs. the New York Jets. Is Carter healthy enough to even play?
By John Buhler
With a perfect record through five weeks and a road date at the New York Jets later this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles will enter Week 6 with caution regarding two of their defensive stars in Darius Slay and Jalen Carter. Gang Green struggles to move the ball with Zach Wilson as their quarterback. This one is at home for the Jets, but Nick Sirianni is not about to put his two defensive stars out there.
Carter sprained ankle at practice during the week. The No. 9 overall pick out of Georgia has been an absolute monster whenever he has been out there for The Birds. Who could have seen this coming? However, Sirianni officially ruled Carter and Slay out for Sunday's game in East Rutherford. While Carter's feels strictly precautionary, apparently, Slay's knee is causing him discomfort and concern.
This is the right call for Sirianni to make regarding both players. Even if the Eagles were to somehow fall at the Jets, there are three things to keep in mind. One, it is not expected to happen. Two, MetLife Stadium's turf is unforgiving and ruins people's lives. And three, the Eagles are bound to drop a game at some point anyway. Not since the 1972 Miami Dolphins has an NFL team ended up undefeated.
In a bit of a Friday news dump, Sirianni and the Eagles staff confirmed Carter and Slay's statuses.
Even without Carter and Slay available, look for the Eagles to remain undefeated and still get to 6-0.
Jalen Carter, Darius Slay ruled out for Eagles' Week 6 game at Jets
For teams like the Eagles, it is all about going on another deep postseason run. They look to be on a collision course with the San Francisco 49ers for the best team in the NFC, but there is so much left to be decided at this point in the regular season. Regardless, the Eagles can technically afford to drop a road game to New York without two of its most talented defensive players being readily available.
The last thing Sirianni will want is to force key contributors like Carter and Slay out there in a spot that is less than advantageous for them. They are playing a team that they are clearly better than on the road on questionable turf. Don't be an idiot. Even if the Eagles were to take the L in this one, it is not the end of the world. Even the best NFL teams lose between three and five games a season, folks.
Ultimately, keeping Carter and Slay sidelined affords other players on the Eagles defense to make plays. Depth is how teams go from good to great in the playoffs. It is what it takes to get over the top, as you never really know when someone will be called to duty. Given that Sirianni lost both of his coordinators to NFL head-coaching gigs this winter, he needs Jimmies and Joes over X's and O's.
This is the right move for the Philadelphia brass to make, as they are playing for something bigger.