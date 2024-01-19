Is Mark Andrews playing vs. Texans? Ravens injury report vs Texans
The Baltimore Ravens' star tight end was officially listed as questionable for the team's Divisional Round game.
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 PM ET. After securing the No. 1 seed with a 13-4 record, the Ravens will test their mettle against the NFL's brightest young quarterback in C.J. Stroud.
Of course, Baltimore has to feel good about its own QB, soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' offense has been a punishing force all season — No. 1 in rushing yards per game and No. 6 overall. If there's any lingering skepticism, it is tied to the uncertainty around which weapons Jackson will have at his disposal once Sunday's game arrives.
Tight end Mark Andrews has been out since Week 11, when he suffered a major ankle injury in the Ravens' Thursday Night Football victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Is Mark Andrews playing vs. Texans?
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport on Friday, the Ravens are not expected to activate Andrews from the injured reserve to play against the Texans on Saturday.
Andrews was officially labeled as "questionable" on the Ravens' injury report. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
When asked about Andrews' availability, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it "up in the air." The Ravens' All-Pro tight end, who reeled in 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns before the injury, offered his perspective to reporters.
Here is his statement, from the Ravens' official team site:
"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go. If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."
The Ravens were unsurprisingly playing their cards close to the vest ahead of an important postseason game. Andrews has been a full participant in two straight practices. With Andrews expected out, Isaiah Likely will continue to operate as the primary tight end in his absence. Likely has 30 receptions, 411 yards, and five touchdowns on the season.
Andrews' eventual return would provide quite the boost to Baltimore's offense. He is Jackson's favorite target, especially in the red zone. At 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, Andrews' physicality as a pass-catcher is incredibly valuable. The Ravens are the prohibitive favorites to win the AFC, but Andrews' availability and performance could prove the difference between a deep run and an early end.
But, said return could happen if the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship Game.
Baltimore Ravens injury report vs. Texans
- TE Mark Andrews is questionable
- WR Devin Duverney is questionable
- CB Marlon Humphrey is out
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips is questionable
- WR Tylan Wallace is out
- S Ar'Darius Washington is questionable