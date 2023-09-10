Is Mark Andrews playing today? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Texans vs Ravens
With Lamar Jackson looking to pass more for the Ravens this year, he wants all his weapons available.
By Josh Wilson
Mark Andrews enters year six of his career with the Baltimore Ravens eager to take advantage of his second year as a full-time starter after emerging with a 1,000-plus yard season in 2021. Unfortunately, coming up on Week 1, Andrews was dealing with a quad injury that made him a limited participant in practice coming up to the season opener.
The Ravens take on the Texans at 1 p.m. Eastern today. The game is on the road in Houston.
Last year, Andrews accumulated 56.5 yards per game in 15 games, scoring five touchdowns.
Mark Andrews is inactive for Week 1 against the Houston Texans
Mark Andrews is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Texans, a designation that was largely hinted at throughout the week.
Injury timeline: Mark Andrews is nursing a quad injury. He missed about a week's worth of practices but returned to rehearsals Wednesday-through-Friday, on a limited basis according to the team.
Expected return: Andrews won't play in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but given his limited return to rehearsal practices this week, it's reasonable to expect he should be closer to a full participant next week. Barring setbacks, it seems likely he will play for Week 2 in an important game against the Bengals, also on the road.
Potential replacements: Likely, we will see Isaiah Likely in for most of the snaps we would have otherwise seen Mark Andrews. Behind Likely on the depth chart is Charlie Kolar.
Coach's quote: "Every week is different in terms of what's at stake, etc. and all that," Harbaugh said. "Guys want to play, and if they're capable of playing, they'll be out there playing."