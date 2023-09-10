Jack Conklin injury: Deshaun Watson's life just got tougher in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin went down with an injury, making Deshaun Watson's life tougher.
By Mark Powell
Former All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin left the Cleveland Browns matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with what looked to be a severe knee injury, Conklin was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.
UPDATE: Jack Conklin tore his ACL and MCL and will have season-ending surgery, per Adam Schefter.
In Deshaun Watson's first full season in Cleveland, it's imperative he has a well-balanced offensive line in front of him. If not, there's a good chance Watson and the Browns won't make that necessary leap from intriguing storyline to actual AFC contender.
Conklin suffered a freak injury in this case, as he was blocking another defender when a Bengals player rolled up on his leg.
Conklin was one of the more reliable blockers on the right side of the Browns offensive line. With him out at least for this game, Cleveland will rely heavily on fourth-round draft pick Dawand Jones out of Ohio State.
Browns: Jack Conklin injury could mean bad news for Deshaun Watson
Conklin was first-team All-Pro after his first season with the Browns, and signed a contract extension as a result last December. In 2021, Conklin played just seven games, but bounced back with a relatively-healthy 2022 campaign. However, he played in 14 games before rupturing his patella tendon,
Should he miss any time, the future could be now with the Browns, especially as Jones takes the reins earlier than expected.