Jackson Holiday needed one at-bat in AAA to prove he should be with Orioles in MLB
In an extraordinary display of talent, Jackson Holliday, the highly-touted prospect of the Baltimore Orioles, made an unequivocal statement in his very first at-bat at the Triple-A level.
By Jake Kleiner
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday made a striking impact in his first at-bat of the season with the AAA Norfolk Tides, reminding the baseball world just how good he is and why he should be in the major leagues.
He kicked off the minor league season with a bang, hitting a leadoff home run that set the tone for the rest of the game.
Throughout the spring, there was much speculation about Holiday and whether or not he was ready for the big leagues. The Orioles gave him every opportunity to earn a spot on the roster, and apparently, according to GM Mike Elias, he did not.
Jackson Holliday himself, much like many of us fans, seems to disagree.
Jackson Holliday smashed a home run in his first Triple-A at-bat
Holliday went 3-for-5 on the night with two runs and four RBIs to go along with that home run.
In the 2023 season, Holliday's stats were impressive. He boasted a .323 batting average with 12 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases over 477 at-bats. His OPS stood at .941, highlighting his effectiveness both at bat and on base. These statistics not only reflect his raw talent and ability to impact the game across multiple facets but also hint at a promising career ahead.
As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how Holliday continues to develop and whether he can maintain the high standard he's set early on. If he continues to mash (as we all expect he will), it will also be interesting to see how long it takes for the Orioles to promote him to the MLB team.