Jameson Taillon makes best Cubs sales pitch to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, more
Whether he knows it or not, Chicago Cubs starting pitching Jameson Taillon made an intriguing sales pitch to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
By Mark Powell
It's unclear when exactly Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency chase will end, but it doesn't appear to be anytime soon. Yamamoto is still meeting with interested teams, of which there are many. The Chicago Cubs have maintained consistent interest in Yamamoto, as they need starting pitching help. However, they have a lot of ground to make up, as the Dodgers and Yankees are considering the favorites.
Perhaps Jameson Taillon can recruit Yamamoto (and other top pitching target) for them. Taillon was asked what sets the Cubs apart from other free-agent destinations, and he made quite a sales pitch.
"Chicago has the perks of a big city (nice areas to live, culture, great food, accessible airport for family/friends) while having a sense of community, outdoor activities, etc. Then of course wrigley is the best- Friday day games are the best thing in all of sports," Taillon tweeted. "AND the people- some of the most passionate/supportive fans in all of sports . Seriously a day game at wrigley walking out to warmup is THE vibe with the bleachers rockin. Oh and you can go hop on a boat after a day game! Haha long winded answer."
There are plenty of perks about playing in Chicago during the summertime, and Taillon seemingly captured it all in a series of tweets.
MLB Rumors: Will the Cubs add a starting pitcher?
The Chicago Cubs could add a starting pitcher, especially since they're expected to lose Marcus Stroman in free agency. Justin Steele is a rising star in the National League, but he alone cannot lead the Cubs rotation if they're to be considered a serious threat in the Central.
Yamamoto seems a bit out of reach for Chicago's means, but other free agents, like Blake Snell, remain on the open market. The Cubs could swing a trade as well, as they have a solid farm system to deal from.