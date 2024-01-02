Jed Hoyer's offseason comments could come back to bite him thanks to Cubs fans
The calendar has flipped to 2024 and the Chicago Cubs have yet to make a move this offseason. Club President Jed Hoyer's recent comments about the 2023 season may rub fans the wrong way.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this offseason after missing the postseason by just one game in 2023. The calendar has shifted to 2024, but the Cubs have not budged.
To make matters worse, they may ultimately lose Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman in free agency, even with the market moving very slowly.
Chicago won 83 games in 2023 and finished nine games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in a weak NL Central division.
Recently, Cubs President Jed Hoyer sounded off on the 2023 season and what went wrong for the team, as well as whether the season was viewed as a success or failure. His comments may ultimately rub fans the wrong way.
"The question I keep reading everywhere is 'How do you define the season?' I know you guys have asked our players, Rossy, Tom (Ricketts), 'Is this a success or not?' I'll start by saying 'no."'
Ricketts followed that up by saying that the Cubs don't play for consolation prizes.
Why are Cubs fans upset about the offseason?
Still, fans may be frustrated to hear this due to the fact that the Cubs have been quiet this offseason, as they likely expected a little more urgency after the team fell short. Chicago was in on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, and were even mentioned as a Yoshinobu Yamamoto destination at one point. Yet, they've failed to make a single important move on the roster front.
In the end, actions speak louder than words. If Hoyer truly believes that last season was a failure, then he will need to make some key moves to ensure the Cubs reach the postseason in 2024.
The only significant move they have made was the hiring of Craig Counsell as the team's new manager and the dismissal of David Ross.