Jerod Mayo hints Bill Belichick is upset with him about Patriots head coaching job
By Lior Lampert
After 24 wildly successful years together, the New England Patriots and ex-head coach Bill Belichick went in different directions this offseason. Now, the organization has turned to retired franchise linebacker Jerod Mayo to guide them.
Mayo spent the previous five campaigns working under Belichick as the inside linebackers coach for the Pats. In January, New England hired the former to replace the latter. But despite their longtime connection, the one-time disciple hasn't heard much from the six-time Super Bowl champion since taking over.
On Monday, Mayo appeared on "Up & Adams" with hose Kay Adams. When asked whether Belichick contacted him after being named the new Patriots coach, the 2008 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year gave an ominous response.
Jerod Mayo hints Bill Belichick is upset with him about the Patriots head coaching job
"We haven't had a lot of communication since I've been here," Mayo told Adams.
Talk about an ominous statement by Mayo, considering he had played for Belichick and spent five seasons on his coaching staff. Regardless, the novice sideline general is more concerned with what he can control, like putting his team in positions to succeed.
"And honestly, for me, my focus is the players. It's all about the players," Mayo said.
Despite their lack of dialogue over the past six-plus months and apparent friction, Mayo praised Belichick. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old voiced a desire to do things his way now that he's in command:
"I learned a lot from Bill [Belichick] ... but it's a different time -- it's a different era, and hopefully we can have that same success."
After 13 NFL seasons alongside each other en route to winning a Super Bowl XLIX title, you'd think Mayo and Belichick formed a strong bond. However, that is seemingly not the case after the mentee dethroned the mentor in Foxborough. As for Belichick, he is currently working various media gigs after not landing a job in this offseason's coaching carousel.