Jerod Mayo would make Tom Brady compete with Drake Maye if legend returned
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo crazily suggested legendary quarterback Tom Brady would have to compete for the starting job with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye if he decided to return to the NFL and the team he spent 20 illustrious years with.
By Lior Lampert
Despite already earning the title of the greatest quarterback in league history and having nothing left to play for or prove, Tom Brady left the door wide open for a surprise NFL return should a team call late in the season with a need for his services during a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast with social media celebrity VicBlends, naming the New England Patriots in the clip from the episode that went viral.
Brady famously spent 20 seasons of his illustrious 23-year career with the Patriots. But the team recently spent the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 Draft on who they hope will be the heir to his throne, former UNC quarterback Drake Maye. So regardless of the former's stature within the organization as a prominent figure who guided the franchise to six Super Bowls, he would have to compete with the latter for the starting job if the legendary signal-caller ever decided to return.
At least, that's what Patriots head coach and former teammate of Brady dating back to their playing day Jerod Mayo said during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show of WEEI 93.7 FM.
Jerod Mayo says Tom Brady would compete with Drake Maye to be starting QB if he returned
"You know, I love Tom [Brady], and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach," Mayo said to preface his statement. "But as far as going on the field, I don't know. If he comes in here, going back to the 'best player will play,' you have to come here and compete," he added.
While this is strictly hypothetical, and the return of Brady feels like a pipe dream, it is nonetheless jarring to hear Mayo say Brady wouldn't step in and have a firm grasp on the starting quarterback role from the moment he makes his return. If he decides to come out of retirement to play for his age-47 season, it wouldn't be to compete for a job but to contend for another championship -- regardless of the draft capital invested in Maye.