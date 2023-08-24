Jerry Jeudy injury update: Broncos star carted off in practice
Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury in training camp and had to get carted off the field. Here's the latest update.
By Kristen Wong
Less than a month after Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending injury, fellow Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has gotten hurt in practice.
Jeudy suffered a non-contact injury during Thursday's training camp practice; per ESPN, he was running a team drill during a joint practice with the Rams and clutched his upper right leg after the play. Trainers came out to treat him before putting him in the medical cart and driving him to the locker room.
Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury and said the team is awaiting Jeudy's MRI results.
"It's a hamstring," Payton said. "We'll get an MRI and see where he's at with it."
Jeudy, a 2020 first-rounder, is entering his fourth year in Denver after the last few injury-ravaged years. Unfortunately, in 2023, hopes of him having a completely healthy campaign have now been dashed.
According to Ian Rapoport, Jeudy is expected to be out for several weeks, putting his Week 1 status into question.
Jerry Jeudy injury: Broncos WR hurt his hamstring in training camp
In 2022, Jeudy missed three games due to an ankle injury. The year before, Jeudy missed six games also due to his ankle, as well as one game due to COVID-19.
It's been an offseason of cruel luck for Broncos weapons. Including Jeudy, Denver has seen five wide receivers suffer some kind of injury this camp: Patrick tore his Achilles tendon, KJ Hamler is dealing with a heart condition, Jalen Virgil picked up a knee injury, and Brandon Johnson also picked up a leg injury.
If Jeudy isn't ready to go in Week 1, the Broncos may lean more heavily on rookie Marvin Mims Jr., who has been getting first-team snaps in recent weeks.
The Broncos play their final preseason game against the Rams on Saturday and start the 2023 season against the Raiders on September 10.