Jets fans stunned as Aaron Rodgers leaves debut due to injury
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers left early in his New York Jets debut in Week 1 due to an ankle injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets fanbase has long been tortured. The team hasn't won a Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl 3, and the team has yet to return to the big game since. Not to mention that the Jets haven't been to the playoffs since the 2010 season. The Jets fanbase has long waited for their luck to turn around.
This offseason, the Jets acquired four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback position was an area that prevented them from making the playoffs last season, so getting a top-tier quarterback like Rodgers instantly made them playoff contenders.
Jets fans waited all offseason to see Rodgers take the field as a member of their team. The crowd at MetLife Stadium was loud and pumped as Rodgers ran onto the field while holding the American flag.
But minutes later, the crowd went silent. On the Jets' opening drive, Rodgers was sacked by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd. After standing up, Rodgers sat back on the field and then had to be helped to the blue medical tent on the sidelines. Later on, Rodgers was placed onto a cart and into the x-ray room.
The team announced that Rodgers was questionable to return.
Jets fans react to Aaron Rodgers leaving minutes into debut due to an ankle injury
Let's just say that Jets fans on social media were either stunned or pointing to this as another case of the team being cursed.
For Jets fans hoping that there would be a chance for Rodgers to make a return to the field, there's another, not great update.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on Twitter that Rodgers was spotted leaving the x-ray room and to the Jets locker room with a boot on his left foot. Later on, the Jets announced that Rodgers was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game, and that the x-rays were negative.
Rodgers went 0-for-1 on his first drive with the Jets. Zach Wilson, who was demoted to backup last season and once the Rodgers trade was official, entered in relief.
We will continue to keep you updated on Rodgers' status once more details are provided.