Jim Harbaugh channels his inner Costanza to celebrate his own football holiday
If any active NFL head coach could make up a national holiday, it would have to be Jim Harbaugh.
By John Buhler
The only people happier for April 2 be the date of record than Jim Harbaugh are people who work in and adjacent to news. April Fool's Day stinks more than a quart of two percent that was accidentally left behind a shrub during the 60th Annual Harbaugh Family Easter Egg Hunt. They might be handing out chocolate bunnies like Oprah Winfrey does cars, but that doesn't change the fact it is Harbaugh.
Although March 31 was Easter this year and April Fool's Day is always on the first, leave it up to Harbaugh to be more Calendar Man than even Julian Gregory Day to just come up with his own holiday all on his own. Yes, he has proclaimed April 2 as the start of NFL season. No, not the start of NFL free agency, but this random day in April. This has everything to do with voluntary minicamp.
Like many people who were rotten egg-throwing mad after what President Joe Biden did on Easter, does Harbaugh not realize that his start to the NFL season would in fact change every year? Unless NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a proclamation that every April 2 is the start of the new league year, it will not be like February 2, March 17, June 19, July 4, October 31 or December 31.
Leave Festivus for the rest of us, while we can leave April 2 to The Harbaughs to go be Harbaughs.
What is Jim Harbaugh's favorite jelly bean flavor? Why is it black licorice, and why am I not surprised?
Jim Harbaugh is doing more for the second day of April than anyone ever
There are people with ideas, and then there are idiots. Someone between the pet rock and the jump-to-conclusions mat lands Jim Harbaugh. He has a tremendous opportunity right in front of him. With the right focus, determination and greeting card connections, he can make April 2 into more of a Hallmark holiday than the one that happens on February 14 that I totally forgot about. Bad boyfriend...
My favorite thing about Harbaugh, in addition to being able to win wherever he coaches, is his unwavering childlike enthusiasm. He is 60 going on 7 at all times, and twice on Easter Sunday. If you try to tell him the Easter Bunny isn't real, he will get more mad at you than the finest of Philadelphians who actively booed Santa Claus that one time. We're all going to hell, but only they can drive the bus!
Outside of my rooting interests in the Los Angeles Chargers, which strictly revolve around them being interesting, as well as my FanSided.com colleague Alicia de Artola Castillo's sanity, I am all in favor of a mandatory secondary Harbaugh Easter Egg Hunt at Chargers voluntary minicamp for as long as he coaches there. I can't see a way Justin Herbert will want to play football into his early 30s...
If Harbaugh forces Herbert to wear bunny ears while picking up plastic eggs, he will retire on the spot.