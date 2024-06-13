Jim Harbaugh claims Justin Herbert could play positions other than QB for Chargers
By Lior Lampert
Perhaps nobody is a bigger fan of Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert than his head coach -- Jim Harbaugh.
On Tuesday, Harbaugh addressed the media. During this time, he praised Herbert for his physical traits, boldly claiming that the signal-caller could play multiple other positions for the Chargers.
"He [Herbert] smashed the conditioning test last Thursday," Harbaugh told reporters. "I mean, crushed it, like out in front with people trying to keep up with him. To the point, the athleticism and strength, really, he could play tight end here. He could play edge rusher here."
Considering the Chargers signed Herbert to a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension this offseason, the front office would rather see him throw the ball. Yes, he is one of the most gifted athletes in the NFL at the quarterback position. But Los Angeles paid him because of his elite arm talent.
At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Herbert combines a rocket arm with incredible stature and sneaky mobility. Despite this, we'd bet against him ever lining up on the field anywhere other than under center. Nonetheless, that won't stop Harbaugh from gushing over his tangible qualities.
"From my standpoint, I knew he was really good. But you're right up next to him, watching where you can feel the way the ball comes out of his hand. When it comes out, it's going a lot faster than you think --than it looks on tape. He's bigger, taller than you'd think watching TV."
Do Harbaugh's comments suggest Herbert could see an uptick in rushing volume under Harbaugh and the new coaching staff? Offensive coordinator Greg Roman notably spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, dialing up plays for the best dual-threat gunslinger in football.
Herbert has never logged more than 63 carries or 302 rushing yards. So, it may be far-fetched to expect any significant increase in volume. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that change could presumably be on the horizon.
It may be fun to imagine Herbert getting reps at tight or along the defensive line. However, it's probably best that the idea remains hypothetical, especially for Harbaugh, Herbert and the Chargers' sake.