Joe Flacco stat should have Mike Tomlin reevaluating everything the Steelers are doing
The 11-5 playoff-bound Cleveland Browns are hotter than the sun right now thanks to the ageless wonder that is Joe Flacco. You are either elite or you are not, unlike those Pittsburgh Steelers...
By John Buhler
Although the Pittsburgh Steelers could still make the AFC playoffs this year, they will probably be looking up at the Cleveland Browns in the division the rest of the way. Cleveland has had significant quarterback turmoil, but the Browns seem to have struck gold with the ageless Joe Flacco under center. He is thriving like he did during his peak years with the Baltimore Ravens. Poor Pittsburgh...
Cleveland punched its ticket into the postseason with a Week 17 win to improve to an impressive 11-5 on the year. The Browns may not catch Baltimore in the AFC North standings, but trust me when I say this: nobody wants to play Cleveland in the AFC Wild Card round. Flacco may be pushing 40 years old, but the man is still elite, especially when it comes to the postseason. Flacco is back, baby!
As far as Pittsburgh is concerned, the Steelers are starting to accept that The Fake Slide King Kenny Pickett is looking more and more like a bust with each passing week. Barring a great showing outside of long-time backup Mason Rudolph, the Steelers' passing offense has been cooked like Clark Griswold's Christmas turkey all year long. This might end up costing Mike Tomlin his job this winter.
If you want proof over just how elite Flacco is, he has thrown for more touchdowns this season (13) than three NFL franchises have will all of their signal-callers combined, including Pittsburgh (12).
We have to give Flacco a ton of credit for being so competitive this late into his career, as well as the fantastic job Kevin Stefanski has done for years as the head coach of this AFC North operation.
Joe Flacco is simply more elite than Pittsburgh Steelers' passing attack
It has been a trying last several years for Flacco since he lost his starting job in Baltimore mid-season 2018. He has been all over the place since then. Prior to absolutely thriving in Cleveland, Flacco struggled with the Denver Broncos and had a brief moment or two when he was with the New York Jets. You can say the last few years have prepared Flacco perfectly to win prolifically in Cleveland.
I think what this year in the AFC North has taught us is how important adaptability is. Baltimore is the only franchise to have had great quarterback health and consistency at the position. Even so, the Ravens are being led by a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, although the former Georgia offensive coordinator could be leading his own NFL team in the next few weeks or so, give or take.
Cincinnati has had to tread water with Joe Burrow out for the count, but his backup Jake Browning has played very well, all things considered. Cleveland has been able to win games with defense and timely quarterback play. The Browns have just taken it up a level with Flacco under center. As far as Tomlin's Steelers are concerned, they are looking more and more like the Chicago Bears each week.
Tomlin knew what Flacco had in him from his days in Baltimore, but stubbornly passed on eliteness.