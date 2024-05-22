Juan Soto seems as determined as anyone to test free agency
Juan Soto has already been in the headlines as often as many players would be in their entire careers, yet the superstar is still just 25 years old.
At the end of this season, Soto is set to enter unrestricted free agency, something that hasn't happened in his big-league career. There have been rumors that the New York Yankees would try to lock him down with an in-season contract, but they were quickly shut down by MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Heyman recently doubled down, making it clear that nobody is more eager for Soto to enter free agency than Soto himself.
Juan Soto has turned down seven contract extensions en route to becoming an UFA at seasons end
Jon Heyman went on to state that Juan Soto has been offered seven different contract extensions, all of which likely would have locked him down for the rest of his career and took care of his family for generations to come.
Soto declined each and every offer for one reason: to enter unrestricted free agency after the 2024 season ends.
Why would Soto opt to do this? Is 15 years, $440 million not enough? The answer is actually quite simple.
The 25-year-old superstar is betting on himself (not sportsbook betting, but figuratively betting). He's allowing himself to show how good he truly is. Then, at the end of this season, all 30 teams will have the opportunity to offer him a contract, not just the team that he's currently on.
This gives him flexibility to go wherever he wants. This gives the entire MLB the opportunity to offer their own contract, practically turning it into a bidding war in a battle to see which owner will write the biggest check for Soto.
His contract is going to top every contract in baseball history, besides the Shohei Ohtani $700 million deal. And it's going to clear these other contracts for good reason.
Soto is still only 25 years old. His prime years are ahead of him and he's already won a batting title, four silver sluggers, a World Series and a Home Run Derby. Not to mention, he's on track to potentially win the AL MVP this season.
With each game, Soto is earning himself a bigger and bigger contract. Nobody is more determined for the superstar to make his way into free agency than the man himself.