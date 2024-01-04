Juju Watkins and the 5 best freshmen in women's college basketball this season
From JuJu Watkins to MiLaysia Fulwiley, here are the freshman phenoms who are lighting up the women's college basketball season.
3. MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina: The Crafty Gamecock
The still-unbeaten Gamecocks are ranked in the top-10 in 14 statistical categories. But that's a testament to the young talent they acquired over the offseason, placing them second in recruiting class rankings according to ESPN.
MiLaysia Fulwiley flew into the nest, joining the Gamecock hatchlings alongf Chloe Kitts, who reclassified to join coach Staley. This looked like it might be a down year compared to their own lofty standards, starting with a No. 6 preseason ranking. But the team continues to roll on with a 12-0 record and is top of the pack, thanks to the young recruiting core.
A flashy guard (if you peep the guard bias) with a flare that a Harlem Globetrotter would envy, Fulwiley is a textbook shiftmaster. The speed she has when bringing the ball up the court, the behind-the-back fakes, meshing with the craftiness of the up-and-under layups to collect the bucket down low makes for a masterful work of art that can only be defined as generational, per coach Dawn Staley via The State.