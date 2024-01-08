Justin Fields and 2 more surprising Bears who will leave this offseason
Matt Eberflus is set to return as the Bears' head coach next season but these three players won't return to Chicago's roster in 2024.
1. Justin Fields won't be the Bears QB next season
The Bears gave Fields every opportunity to cement his place as the team's starting quarterback of the present and future during the 2023 season. Ultimately, Fields flashed signs of brilliance but continued to be plagued by inconsistency. Chicago is poised to replace him with the signal-caller of their choice since they have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
The good news from the Bears perspective is that Fields should have a relatively robust trade market. He's still a young, talented quarterback in a league that features several times desperate for upgrades at the game's most important position.
Chicago almost certainly won't be able to recoup the first-round pick they invested to acquire Fields, but landing a second-rounder seems like an attainable goal for the franchise. That's also a draft pick that could comfortably fill the starting position opened up by cutting Goldman or Whitehair. It could also be used to find a No. 2 wideout capable of opening up the field for a rookie quarterback and star wide receiver DJ Moore.
Things didn't work out for Fields in Chicago and it's time for the Bears to sell off the former first-rounder while he still has strong trade value. It's a risk since he might blossom somewhere else but it's a chance worth taking for the Bears' front office.