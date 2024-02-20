How to avoid these 5 bad things from happening to Kalen DeBoer in year one at Alabama
Doing any one of these five things in year one at Alabama could be problematic for Kalen DeBoer.
By John Buhler
1. Problem: Losing the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny to arch rival Auburn
Barring completely falling off a cliff, the worst thing that can happen for Kalen DeBoer in year one at Alabama is to lose at home to arch rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While Auburn does occasionally win this rivalry game, it usually happens down on The Plains at Jordan-Hare. To "steal" one at Bryant-Denny could change the dynamic in this rivalry series in the coming years. Don't let Hugh Freeze win.
See, when Auburn hired Freeze, it showed everyone in the college football world that the Tigers mean serious business about winning. He carries with him a ton of baggage, but he is a very good coach nonetheless. His return to the SEC probably made other great coaches in the league at the time like Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Brian Kelly think twice about playing with their food in the Auburn game.
Freeze used to be Alabama occasionally when he was at Ole Miss, and that was Saban's program!
Solution: Lean on Jalen Milroe and the defense to bring you to victory
To me, I think this is where Milroe earns his place among the greatest players in Alabama history. His predecessor Bryce Young never won a national title as the starter in Tuscaloosa, but he saved some of his best games of his college career for the Iron Bowl. Milroe already has one of the greatest moments in the rivalry series by completing fourth-and-impossible to Isaiah Bond just last season.
It goes without saying, this game is different, but Milroe is built for this. If Alabama has serious aspirations about getting back to the College Football Playoff, DeBoer must trust Milroe like he did Penix at Washington to make plays when it counts. Milroe is a special player, but one that still needs a bit more refinement. That is where coaching comes in. Together, Milroe and DeBoer can win anyway.
Losing the Iron Bowl in year one at the helm will do irreparable damage to DeBoer's run at Alabama.