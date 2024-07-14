Kalen DeBoer makes massive SEC recruiting statement with 5-star commit

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 190 WR from Ackerman, MS chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Mississippi State, & Ole Miss



“I don’t give a piss about nothing but the Tide!”https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/4NBQJGCltw