Katie Ledecky dishes on what's behind the scenes at Olympic Village, hopes for Paris
By Adam Weinrib
Katie Ledecky spoke with FanSided on behalf of her partnership with Core Power, the "longstanding official protein drink of Team USA". Ledecky relies on Core Power to aid in her recovery as she seeks to add to her cache of Olympic Golds this summer in Paris -- try the chocolate flavor if you want to be like here, even for a second.
This won't surprise you, but becoming the most decorated female swimmer of all time takes a great deal of dedication, as well as a constant yearning to get better, even after you've already been the best.
As such, even Katie Ledecky, the rarely challenged greatest of a generation, never really stops working. Take a breather? Sometimes she watches her beloved Islanders, sure (her uncle Jon is a co-owner, and she'd love to do a ceremonial puck drop). Occasionally, she catches Saturday Night Live (she watched Caitlin Clark, and would love to be invited, hint hint). But travel can be difficult. That's why Ledecky has mostly seen the world through the eyes of international swimming competition, as she admitted to us with a chuckle.
"Since London (in 2012), all of my international travel has been for swim meets," Ledecky noted, "and I've done a lot of them. Pretty much once or twice a year. I've gotten around the world quite a bit through swimming, which I never imagined I'd be able to."
Katie Ledecky training for 2024 Paris Olympics with Core Power partnership
If Ledecky can get away, Paris would be a pretty nice spot to sneak into the night; she's currently occupied with expanding her global reach by participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics, beginning Friday, July 26. Occasionally, she noted, she'll add a few days at the end of business trips in order to explore the city she just dominated in, but "isn't someone who takes long, extensive breaks at the end of seasons".
That relentlessness is what's allowed Ledecky to reach an early peak and stay awhile. This time around, the now-27-year-old has formalized a long-time reliance with Core Power into an official partnership, as she chases recovery throughout the training process.
"Competing at the Olympic level doesn't come without a strong understanding of how to recover and refuel," Ledecky stated. "I've been at it a long time, and I learn more and more every year. From an early age, I learned that recovery and getting those nutrients to refuel after a hard practice or a hard race is really crucial."
Despite that "long" time and lengthy history of international stardom, each time Ledecky lands on Olympic soil, she still has the same overwhelmed feeling on Day 1.
"Each time I walk into the Olympic Village for the first time, that's when it really hits me that I've made it back," Ledecky noted wistfully, as she charges forward for her fourth appearance.
"Being among all these different athletes from all over the world, all different sports, coming together in this one moment in this little village is pretty amazing. Pretty amazing to people watch and see everyone in the cafeteria getting ready for their competition, going off to their different buses to their different venues ... to be a part of that is pretty surreal."
Fans of Ledecky's know she's more than just a "part of it"; she's a centerpiece. And thanks to relentless training, she's poised to once again show off on the world stage (and then, if she has time, see that world a little bit and bask in it).