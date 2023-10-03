Kendrick Green trolls Steelers fans on Twitter after Texans blowout victory
Former Steelers lineman Kendrick Green got the last laugh when Pittsburgh lost to Houston and you can bet he wasn't quiet about it.
Kendrick Green and the Steelers have had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. Pittsburgh traded him in August to the Texans and he's been talking about how happy he is to be away from the black and yellow ever since.
So of course, the Week 4 matchup between the Steelers and Texans was sure to hold a bit of drama, especially with Green starting at left guard.
Andrew Fillipponi speculated that the Steelers could set sack records before the game, specifically citing Green's presence on the offensive line as a reason.
After a 30-6 result in favor of Houston, Green very much got the last laugh.
Kendrick Green trolls Steelers fans on Twitter after Texans blowout victory
Green tweeted a couple of times after the game, saying a whole lot by saying very little. One tweet was of a song lyric: "It ain't gon' be sexy when I get my lick back." The other was a quote tweet of Filiponi with a video quoting, "Geez Louise, life's tough man."
Green has made a habit of riling up Steelers fans with his tweets and comments, but when it comes down to it, a 30-6 victory gives him the right to troll this time. Pittsburgh expected to roll into Houston and take advantage of a beat-up offensive line. Instead, the Texans stepped up and flipped the script.
The offensive line allowed zero sacks. Green himself had the second-highest pass-blocking grade up front at a strong 80.5, according to Pro Football Focus.
Even Steelers fans have to respect a good revenge game when they see it. You don't have to like him, but you've got to give him the W this time.
Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett was sacked three times as the Steelers offensive line struggled to protect their quarterback. Pickett was knocked out of the game with a knee injury and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.