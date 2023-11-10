Key injuries have Alabama on high alert vs. Kentucky
Alabama has a trio of unfortunate injury-related absences for Saturday's game against Kentucky.
By Kristen Wong
Alabama will have to survive without three key players going into Saturday's matchup against Kentucky. Linebacker Deontae Lawson, safety Jaylen Key, and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks are all expected to sit out that game.
Nick Saban said Lawson's and Key's injuries were still "day-to-day... If guys can't practice on Thursday, it's pretty tough for them to [play] in the game." Each of the three players has not participated in practice this past week.
In Alabama's statement win against LSU, Lawson suffered an ankle injury and had to leave the game in the second half. Key picked up a quad injury earlier in the first half. Brooks also got injured, hurting his shoulder.
Alabama injuries pile up ahead of matchup vs. Kentucky
Expect plenty of changes to the defense due to Lawson's and Key's absences.
Lawson currently ranks second on the team in tackles (52) and has been a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the field. The Crimson Tide may rely on Trezmen Marshall and Jihaad Campbell to absorb Lawson's snaps.
The secondary will also see some major adjustments with Kristian Story and Trey Amos set to help fill in for Key.
As for Brooks, the wideout hasn't been enjoying a very productive campaign thus far, and his absence may not make as big of an impact.
Saban declined to mention whether any of the three players would return in the near future. After Saturday's matchup against Kentucky, Alabama will play Chattanooga on November 18 and play Auburn in the Iron Bowl on November 25.