Kirby Smart using South Carolina DL for Georgia fans’ bulletin-board material
The Gamecocks have been calling out Georgia fans. Will Bulldog fans be extremely loud in their game and prove them wrong?
After South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway called out Georgia's crowd for being non-hostile, Kirby Smart has decided to respond by asking fans to be extremely loud at this week's game. The Bulldogs are hosting South Carolina at home which is their first in-conference opponent. Georgia has played two tune-up opponents to start the season.
While South Carolina does not have enough talent to really challenge the back-to-back champs, the Gamecocks could be considered their first real opponent. Considering the opponents that they have played, the offense for the Bulldogs has struggled. Even though they have averaged 46 points per game so far, the offense has had slow starts.
In their week two matchup against Ball State, Kirby Smart's team did not score at all in the first quarter of the game. At times, Carson Beck has not played to the complimentary level that is needed in order for the Bulldogs talented offense to flourish.
What does the Georgia Bulldogs offense need to prove in their game against South Carolina?
The Bulldogs go into this game with a lot to prove on the offensive end. Beck will need to make sure that he is able to get the ball to Brock Bowers and company in space in order for them to make plays. Mike Bobo also needs to be on his top game as an offensive coordinator after two games at the job.
After the offensive line got destroyed in their game against North Carolina, the Gamecocks will stand no chance against Georgia's defensive line. Most likely, this will not be a game due to the fact that the Bulldogs will be able to destroy on the defensive end. Still, it will be extremely promising for their back-to-back-to-back title hopes if they are able to play well on the offensive end in this one.