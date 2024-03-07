Kirk Herbstreit has an EA College Football 25 cover athlete in mind, and it's electric
With every college football fan awaiting the first NCAA College Football game to be released, one commentator suggests who should be on the game's cover.
ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit said on his podcast, Streit Talk, that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes sense as the cover athlete for EA College Football 25. The ESPN commentator thinks that Sanders has a "massive name and a big following," but stressed that he's not saying that that will be the case.
While Sanders comes into this season after the Buffaloes failed to make a bowl game at him at the helm last season, he gained a lot of attention around the college football world for making spectacular plays. Sanders, who threw for 3,320 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, is one of the most popular players in college football right now. As the game comes closer, it's fair to ask if Sanders should be on the cover of the game like Herbstreit suggested or if someone else should be instead.
Should Shedeur Sanders be on the cover and if not who should be on it?
To be quite honest, the Colorado QB would be a great pick to be the cover of the new college football game. The star would bring extra attention to the game as attention went up by every searchable metric once Sanders stepped on to Colorado's campus. If Sanders does not want to do the cover or the heads at EA are looking to choose someone else, they could go for one of his teammates.
Travis Hunter, the duel threat star would be a perfect fit to be on the cover on the new game if EA choses to go a different route. Hunter plays both sides of the play exceedingly well and he makes plays in real life that people would dream of making in a video game. Herbstreit's sons, Tye and Jake, mentioned Hunter as an option to Kirk.
No matter who EA ends up going with, the pressure will be on for them to deliver a great game as fans have been waiting ages for a good college football game with players in it.