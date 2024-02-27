He gone? Klay Thompson ready to ‘examine’ life after Warriors
Will this be Klay Thompson's final season with the Golden State Warriors?
By Lior Lampert
The 2023-24 NBA campaign has been about embracing change for Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson. From struggling to come to grips with no longer being the player he once was to embracing a newfound bench role, it’s all new for Thompson.
Entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, Thompson may soon find himself in a position where he has to begin thinking about life after the Warriors, which he seems more open to than he’s ever been based on his recent comments, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Klay Thompson will ‘examine’ future with Warriors
“I mean, you’ve still got to examine all of your options, but I would love to be a Warrior for life. Whatever happens though, I’ve got a few more years to play this game, so I’m going to enjoy every second,” Thompson said.
“Thompson plans on listening to pitches from other teams,” according to Amick. However, he also reported that Thompson’s recent bench demotion won’t impact his standing with Golden State – as long as he feels “appreciated and respected in ways that go beyond the financial factor.”
With head coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green all under contract through the 2025-26 season, the Warriors have financially committed to all of their core franchise players who have been with the team for all four NBA Championships they’ve won over the past decade, except Thompson.
Is the writing on the wall for Thompson? Have the actions of the front office and coaching staff made him feel unwanted to the point where he is willing to explore playing elsewhere for the first time in his career?
Perhaps Thompson knows he is not in the driver’s seat in contract negotiations like he used to be when he was an All-NBA caliber player and in control of his destiny anymore, which has him pondering the idea of playing elsewhere next season.
Through 53 games this season, Thompson is averaging his lowest points per game total since 2012-13 (17.1) while posting career-low shooting splits from the floor (41.8 percent) and beyond the arc (37.2).
A change of scenery could be best for both sides as Thompson enters the latter stages of his career and the Warriors continue trying to squeeze all the juice they can out of their championship window with Curry still playing at an elite level in his age-35 season.