Kyle McCord has improved, but is Ohio State QB ready to beat Penn State?
Did Kyle McCord make enough improvement to be able to lead Ohio State to a victory over Penn State or will he be a reason that the team loses?
On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a top-10 matchup with massive implications. The winner, with Michigan still in the way for both, could have an inside track to the College Football Playoff.
The question for the Buckeyes in this matchup, though: Can Kyle McCord play well enough to help Ohio State pick up another marquee win?
The quarterback didn't play great at the beginning of the season but has shown notable improvement in recent weeks. He hasn't been anything but a complimentary QB but he's played that role well, specifically against Maryland and Purdue in the past two weeks.
Though he's equally unproven, even if Ohio State wins in Columbus on Saturday, Penn State signal-caller Drew Allar will likely be the better quarterback in this matchup. There's a talent advantage there. However, for the Buckeyes to get the win, McCord has to step up against the best defense he's faced and deliver the best performance of his young career.
How can Kyle McCord lead Ohio State to victory over Penn State?
In order for the Buckeyes to win this game, McCord will need to play complimentary football at the very least... but perhaps might need to deliver more.
McCord's performance, however, could be tied to several factors, not the least of which is the health and status of Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, and multiple key offensive weapons. After all, Ohio State going up against a Penn State defense allowing just 8.0 points per game this season shorthanded is anything but ideal.
Ohio State's defense, however, is also top-tier. As such, Allar and a Penn State offense that has not truly been tested either will have its hands full.
The total for this game has been dropping into the mid-40s throughout the week, meaning that getting into the 20s in scoring could be huge. Ostesnibly, McCord simply needs to play like an average college quarterback to get the win. That, however, is easier said than done against the Nittany Lions defense.
All eyes will be on McCord, though. And frankly, there's no way to know with certainty how he'll produce on this massive stage against the best competition he's seen. But if he can be passable, then the Buckeyes perfect season will have a real chance to stay intact.