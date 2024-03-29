Lakers get injury update they've been waiting for since December
After missing most of the regular season, Gabe Vincent is expected to return and join the Lakers on their current road trip.
By Kyle Delaney
Gabe Vincent impressed many with his play during the Miami Heat's surprise NBA Finals run last season. In 22 starts, Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists, and shot 37.8 percent from 3-point land. He also scored a playoff-career-high 29 points against the Boston Celtics. Following the most impressive stretch of his career, Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent last offseason. Unfortunately, a different Gabe Vincent arrived in Los Angeles.
Vincent got off to a slow start this season, averaging only 5.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game. He's shooting an abysmal 11 percent from beyond the arc. In fact, he's yet to record a double-digit game, aside from one 18-point outing against the Sacramento Kings during the preseason. However, when you only have one working knee, it's a lot harder to be productive in the NBA.
The truth is Vincent's knee issues prevented him from making any real impact for the Lakers. As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Vincent was sidelined from October 30 to December 20 due to knee swelling — that's six days into the season. So, Vincent was robbed of establishing any type of rhythm with the Lakers early on. However, it's not too late for Vincent to contribute, as the premature reports that claimed Vincent would be out for the season turned out to be wrong.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gabe Vincent is scheduled to join the Lakers on their current road trip. The Lakers guard has been out since Dec. 20 due to a knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Dec. 27. Provided there's no setback, Vincent is expected to play vs. the Nets on Sunday.
With the Lakers currently on a five-game winning streak and the regular season drawing to a close, Vincent picked the perfect time to stage his comeback. In addition to bringing depth to the Lakers, Vincent's also proven to be extremely valuable in the playoffs. Considering his proven ability to step up in big moments, Vincent could play a crucial role in the Lakers' postseason success.