4 huge trades Lakers could make to shake up the roster
The Lakers are not where they want to be and need to upgrade their offense. Here are four potential trades that could pursue to improve their team.
1. D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura for Zach LaVine
It feels almost inevitable that Zach LaVine will be wearing the purple and gold before the season ends. At first, this trade for the Lakers didn't make sense but, after 31 games, it is probably time for the Lakers to pull the trigger.
Lakers would have to give up D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, two unprotected first round picks in 2029 and 2031 and a pick swap in 2030. The Bulls would be giving up Zach LaVine and some other small pieces to make sure the salary cap and roster slot matches.
Zach LaVine would fix a lot of the Lakers' offensive problems as over the last four seasons he has averaged 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, on .477/.396/.835 shooting splits. Not only is LaVine a great shooter, but he’s also an explosive scorer who can warp a defense with his shooting or his forays off the dribble. The Lakers will lose a bit on the defensive end but would gain it back tenfold on offense
Los Angeles can keep Austin Reaves, in this hypothetical trade, who is the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year and can continue to be another option to make plays. Reaves has been very consistent but can't elevate into that third All-Star role which is why L.A. needs to get LaVine.
The most important thing with adding LaVine is Los Angeles having always at least two bucket getters on the court. Outside of LeBron, Davis, and Reaves, no one else can be consistently relied on to get a bucket at will. LaVine would change that where at least two of their top four players will be always on the court.
If the Lakers can pull off this trade when Hachimura's trade restriction is up on Jan, 15, it could be the offensive boost they need to re-establish themselves as contenders.