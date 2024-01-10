6 non-star trades Lakers can make to contend
The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 19-19 and 10th in the Western Conference but have their sights on contention. These are six non-stars that could make a star impact for the Lakers.
Non-star trades Lakers can make to contend No. 5: Terry Rozier
If you haven’t been paying attention, you might have missed Terry Rozier having an absolutely bonkers season for the Hornets. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 7.2 assists, and only 2.3 turnovers per game on 53.9 percent effective field goal percentage, and his 4.0 Offensive Box Plus-Minus is 20th in the NBA. While it’s unlikely he’ll continue to be a top-20 offensive player, he’ll instantly help juice the Lakers’ 24th-ranked offense.
The Hornets stink, but scary Terry is the only reason they haven't been the Pistons since LaMelo Ball went out injured. He’s under contract for two more seasons after this, and that should appeal to the Lakers, as the upcoming free-agent class isn’t strong.
Quietly, the Lakers’ backup center production has been a problem all year. Christian Wood has done nothing, and Jaxson Hayes has been a bust as well. Nick Richards isn’t a star, but he’s a serviceable backup big who’ll help stabilize the Lakers’ center rotation. It’s amazing how far adequate can take a poor situation.
To land Rozier and Richards, the Lakers will have to part with D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and a top-eight protected 2029 first-round pick. While that’s a steep cost, Rozier is a significant upgrade over Russell, and Vincent has hardly played this year due to a knee injury but was always an awkward fit next to LeBron James.
A top-eight protected 2029 first-round pick is a premium draft pick for the Hornets to land, but that should be the going rate for a player playing as well as Rozier has. He has legitimately played at an All-Star level this season and is under contract at a reasonable number. A core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Terry Rozier, and Austin Reaves will finally give the Lakers a formidable offensive lineup to go to.