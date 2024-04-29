Latest Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update sets up dire scenario for Bucks
The Bucks are on their last stand and might be without their two stars for what could be their final game this season.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "there is doubt" on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard "will be able to play" for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 against the Pacers on Tuesday.
Milwaukee got blown out in the closing minutes in Game 4 as neither veteran suited up due to injury.
Antetokounmpo has yet to make his playoff debut. The top-five star is dealing with a calf strain suffered in one of the last Bucks games of the regular season. Lillard on the other hand suffered a Achilles tendon strain in Game 3.
It's quite fair to say that the Bucks are likely doomed without their two stars and will be heading toward an early exit. With a season-ending loss coming soon, is it safe to wonder what the Bucks will do in the offseason?
While the Bucks will hang up on every team that calls them, the rest of the league will likely sniff around and see if the Greek Freak is unhappy in Milwaukee. If he is, they will have to deal with that. Still, current trends indicate that the two All-NBA veterans will likely try to run it back and see if they can do better next season.
Even though the franchise may not move its two stars this offseason, it can be assumed that they will shop Brook Lopez around the league to see if they can end up with a more balanced roster. His contract is the only valuable expiring one that they have.
At the end of the day, if the Bucks want to extend this series and put off this entire discussion, they will need a miracle as the squad will likely be without their two best players.