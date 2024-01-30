Latest Darius Garland injury update bodes well for Cavs fans
The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing full strength. The latest injury update on All-Star point guard Darius Garland should excite fans.
By Lior Lampert
Over the last six weeks or so, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams. What’s most impressive about their recent stretch is that they’ve been doing it without two key starters in their lineup – All-Star point guard Darius Garland and 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year finalist Evan Mobley.
Both players were ruled out for extended absences roughly an hour apart.
Garland has missed Cleveland’s last 19 games after suffering a fractured jaw against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 14, when he ran into center Kristaps Porzingis on a drive to the basket.
Mobley missed the last 22 games with a left knee injury before returning to the lineup yesterday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
From Dec. 14, 2023, to Jan. 28, 2024, when Garland and Mobley have both been out of the starting five, the Cavaliers won 14 of their 19 games, including a season-high eight-game winning streak.
With Mobley back in the mix as of yesterday and playing a role in a statement victory over a Clippers team that has been the best in the league over their last 25 games, many Cavs fans are wondering what this team can do at full strength once Garland returns.
Luckily for them, they won’t have to wait much longer.
Darius Garland set to return for Cleveland Cavaliers
Per The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Garland is expecting to make his highly-anticipated return to the court when the Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
During a recent segment on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Charania discussed in detail what Garland has been dealing with over the last month-plus during his recovery process:
“He [Garland] had his mouth wired shut for four weeks. He’s been rehabbing, he’s been recovering, getting his weight back, he just got his screws out this week and he’s planning to make his return on Wednesday.”
In 20 games this season, Garland has averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting a career-high 47 percent from the floor.
Garland’s upcoming return to the lineup bodes well for Cavs fans. They will now have their star backcourt duo on the floor alongside their dynamic frontcourt duo of Mobley and center Jarrett Allen.