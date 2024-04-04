Latest Marlins injury update should start inevitable fire sale right away
The Miami Marlins somehow found a way to make the postseason despite posting a -57 run differential and ranking 26th in the majors in runs scored. They were swept in the Wild Card Round by the Phillies and have now seen their luck turn completely in the opposite direction with their brutal start to the 2024 campaign.
Miami was set to begin their season with what appeared to be a favorable schedule. Their first seven games were at home against teams many expect to be subpar in the Pirates and Angels, yet the Marlins went 0-7 in those games.
The Marlins had a hard enough task ahead of them to somehow make the postseason without their ace, Sandy Alcantara, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, but the latest injury update is just crushing. Eury Perez, a right-hander who looked like a budding star, is set to undergo Tommy John Surgery himself and miss the entire 2024 campaign. Just brutal blow after brutal blow for this Marlins team.
With the Marlins starting as poorly as they have and their two best pitchers (and players) said to miss the entire season, the idea of just tearing things down and building for 2025 and beyond feels like it's the obvious move to make.
Eury Perez injury should start the inevitable Marlins fire sale
The National League is too deep and difficult to compete in without a pair of stars. Knowing this and with the team already behind the eight-ball, it's time to start the firesale.
Miami has several of their key players including Josh Bell, Tanner Scott, and Tim Anderson set to hit free agency after this season. Luis Arraez, a player who has won back-to-back batting titles, is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Jesus Luzardo, their new ace with Alcantara and Perez out, is a free agent the year after.
The Marlins, being the cheap team that they are, almost certainly won't shell out the money necessary to keep all of these players in Miami. Trading some (or all) of those players now, to improve what's one of the worst farm systems in the majors is a no-brainer.
It's unfortunate that this is already clearly the best path forward after just seven games entering play on Thursday, but that's where we are. The Perez injury is the final straw. It's time for Peter Bendix to get this fire sale underway.