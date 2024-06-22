Lions legend Barry Sanders reveals he suffered health scare over Father's Day weekend
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions received some scary news on Friday evening.
Legendary running back Barry Sanders released a statement on Twitter (or X) to reveal to the world that he suffered a health scare over Father's Day weekend. Sanders says the medical event was related to his heart. Sanders thanked his doctors and said he would prioritize his health and well-being.
Sanders tagged the Lions, the NFL, NFL Player's Association, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Heisman Trophy Trust, and Oklahoma State University.
"I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time," said Sanders.
"Per my doctor's recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate your understanding and continued support."
Sanders is a legend, not only for the Lions but the entire NFL. During his playing career, Sanders showed he was one of the best running backs in the game, and many players have modeled their game after him.
Back in 1988 in his final year with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Sanders ran for an absurd 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns on 344 carries. That's right, Sanders averaged 7.6 yards per carry and put up 37 total rushing touchdowns. As a result, Sanders was rewarded with the Heisman Trophy.
The Lions used the third overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft to select Sanders. In 10 seasons with the Lions, Sanders ran for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns on 3,062 carries., while also catching 352 passes for 2,921 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the 1998 season, Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL.
Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl every season of his career while winning the NFL MVP in 1997 after leading the NFL with 2,053 rushing yards. In 2004, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After releasing his statement, Sanders has seen the Lions and their fanbase show their support for the legend as he prioritizes his health.