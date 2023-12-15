Liverpool vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
One of the biggest rivalries in English soccer takes place this weekend as Liverpool play Manchester United in the Premier League. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool and Manchester United both lost in European soccer this week but the Red Devils' was far more devastating.
United lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, which means that they finished bottom of their group and are out of Europe completely.
Liverpool lost 2-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League but the Reds had already qualified for the knockout stages. Jurgen Klopp also fielded a weaker side with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Allison Becker all not making the trip to Belgium.
Klopp's side have won their last three Premier League games and remain top of the division. United's form in the league has been mixed with two defeats and three losses in their last five matches.
Eric ten Hag's team are sixth in the Premier League. Pressure is mounting on the Dutchman and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been rumored to be a candidate to replace ten Hag.
A win against Liverpool would be a big boost for ten Hag's hopes of remaining in charge at Old Trafford. Form often goes out the window in derby games, so a shock United win could be on the cards.
How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 17
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.