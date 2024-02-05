Luka Doncic injury doesn’t sound promising according to Mavs' star
Bad news for Mavs' fans — Luka Doncic's ankle made a noise that ankles shouldn't make.
By Kdelaney
This past Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks lost 129-117 to the Milwaukee Bucks. It is guaranteed to be an entertaining game whenever Giannis and Luka share the same 94-foot court, and this was no exception. At one point in the second quarter, Dallas had a 49-24 lead. However, Giannis finished with 48 points, Luka with 40, and Damian Lillard had 30. This was the Mavs' biggest blown lead of the season. And, if that wasn't bad enough, Luka Doncic felt something pop in his ankle during the game.
Per ESPN's Tim McMahon, Luka Doncic felt something pop in his right ankle during that battle for a loose ball with Giannis in the first quarter.
After a quick trip to the locker room, Luka returned and finished the game. In fact, Doncic played 42 minutes and finished with 40 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He did all of this on one ankle, which speaks to Luka's toughness as a competitor. This was the first time Luka has scored 40+ points in a loss this season.
McMahon says Doncic is grateful this happened this year rather than last year since ankle strength and flexibility have been emphasized in his new conditioning regiment. It remains to be seen how long Doncic will be out or if he will even miss any time at all. Keep in mind, that Luka is as tough as they come. He's officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
As of now, the Mavericks are 26-23 and eighth in the Western Conference. Hopefully, Doncic's injury is nothing serious. With All-Star weekend coming up, he should have some extra motivation to get healthy for the fans. All in all, with little room for error left on the road to the postseason, the Mavericks can't afford to lose him for too long.