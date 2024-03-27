Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
After an international break that saw England lose to Brazil and draw with Belgium, the Premier League returns with a title decider between Manchester City and Arsenal.
John Stones limped off in the Three Lions' match with Belgium, which will be a concern for Pep Guardiola. It has been said that Stones did not know that City were playing Arsenal this weekend.
Declan Rice was quoted in The Sun saying, "The first day I came, I saw John Stones and he didn’t even know they were playing us next. When he’s away from football he likes to be with his family and switch off and I get that, he likes to take one game at a time. I said ‘big game next’ and John said ‘who are you playing?’ and I said ‘we’ve got you lot!’ He said ‘oh yeah!’"
This could be mind games from Stones or he genuinely did not know about his club's next fixture.
City are just one point behind the leaders, Arsenal in the Premier League and could go top with a win this weekend. However, they would also have to rely on Liverpool not beating Brighton.
Both City and Arsenal are on incredible runs of form, neither side have lost a game in the Premier League this year.
The Gunners defeated FC Porto on penalties in the Champions League in their last game before the international break. City beat Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup in their last game with Bernardo Silva scoring a brace. Silva has now scored nine times and made five assists in 36 games in all competitions this season.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 31
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.