Manchester City vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester City play Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It is getting to the part of the Premier League season where Manchester City really turn it on and steamroll their way to winning the title. They currently trail the division's leaders Liverpool by two points but it is still difficult to see City not winning the league.
This is bad news for their next opponent Chelsea. The Blues did have a positive result this week as they defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park. Conor Gallagher scored twice but questions still remain about his long-term future at the club. He continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League. Despite the money that they have spent, they are now just a mid-table side. Getting a result at Palace away is one thing but going to the Etihad this weekend is a whole different story.
City also won this week as they defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. Their pathway to the quarter-finals is all but secured. City have also won their last six Premier League games, so Chelsea face a mammoth task on Sunday.
Pochettino's team also have the EFL Cup final the following week to think about. This could be their most important fixture of the season as winning it would qualify them for the Europa Conference League. Lifting a trophy would also go a long way in keeping Pochettino in the job as he will have something tangible to show for his efforts.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.