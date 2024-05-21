Manchester City vs. Manchester United: FA Cup Final TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Manchester City won the Premier League last weekend and now they could do the double if they can defeat Manchester United in the FA Cup final.
Pep Guardiola's side sealed a fourth consecutive league title after defeating West Ham United 3-1. Phil Foden scored a brace which has meant that he has found the back of the net 19 times in 35 Premier League games this season. Rodri scored their other goal and he has been the anchor of City's midfield this campaign.
United finished their Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Brighton. Diego Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were on the scoresheet against the Seagulls. Hojlund did not score in any of his first 14 Premier League games but finished the season with 10 goals in 30 matches.
This weekend's match is a repeat of last year's FA Cup final where City won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan. However, Gundogan is now a Barcelona player.
Eric ten Hag will need a win this weekend in order to secure European soccer for United and to possibly save his job. However, we have seen the Red Devils sack managers after FA Cup final victories in the past when they got rid of Louis van Gaal back in 2016.
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Stefan Ortega
- Kyle Walker
- Manuel Akanji
- Ruben Dias
- Josko Gvardiol
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Phil Foden
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Jeremy Doku
- Erling Haaland
Manchester United lineup predictions
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Lisandro Martinez
- Casemiro
- Diogo Dalot
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Amad Diallo
- Scott McTominay
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Bruno Fernandes
How to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup final
- Date: Saturday, May. 25
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch the FA Cup final live on ESPN+.