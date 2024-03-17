Manchester United end Klopp's chance at quadruple title with last-second tie and go-ahead goals
Jurgen Klopp's dreams of ending his Liverpool career with the quadruple have been dashed by the club's bitter rivals Manchester United.
After nine glorious years, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. However, his hopes of going out whilst winning the quadruple are now gone after Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup.
Scott McTominay had given United the lead but goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah had put the Reds ahead at half-time. Antony then leveled the score in the 87th minute to force the tie to go into extra-time.
Harvey Elliot thought he had won it for Liverpool but Marcus Rashford drew United level. Amad Diallo then scored in the 121st minute to knock Klopp's side out of the cup. Diallo then recieved his second yellow card for taking his shirt off in his celebrations. However, he would not care about being sent off after such an emphatic victory.
Can Liverpool still win the treble?
No team in Europe's top five leagues has ever done the quadruple. However, the treble is still on for Liverpool.
Klopp's team already have the EFL Cup in the bag after they defeated Chelsea in the final last month. They are still in the race for the Premier League title but Arsenal are ahead of them on goal difference. The Reds also have Manchester City to worry about. Pep Guardiola's side are just one point behind Liverpool and the Gunners. It is getting to the stage in the season where City get into unstoppable form.
Liverpool are heavy favorites to win the Europa League after their 11-2 thrashing of Sparta Praha in the Round of 16. They face Atalanta in the next quarter-finals of the competition.
Klopp will always be a legend at Anfield after he delivered them their first Premier League title. He has also won the Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup twice. Regardless of how this season ends, the memories that he has given to Reds fans will not be forgotten.