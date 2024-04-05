Manchester United vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester United have already ended Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple after knocking them out of the FA Cup last month. The Red Devils will be looking to spoil another one of Jurgen Klopp's farewell parties by putting a dent into their Premier League title hopes this weekend.
Although, it will not be easy for Eric Ten Hag's side. Especially as they lost 4-3 to Chelsea in the league this week -- with Cole Palmer scoring twice in added time to turn the game around. United's capitulation in this game will be very tough to take and difficult to come back from.
One positive for United was Alejandro Garnacho scoring a brace. He has now scored seven goals and made three assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, the match finished 0-0. It was a disappointing game but with both teams scoring three goals this week, hopefully, they will not cancel each other out like they did back in December.
Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 3-1 on Wednesday night -- with their goals coming from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. The amount of different goalscorers that the Reds have in their side is very frightening for any team in the division.
Klopp's side losing to United in the FA Cap gave ten Hag a big boost in his chances of staying on as the boss at Old Trafford. However, with the mixed form that he has been on in the league recently, he will need more statement victories to make a real claim.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 7
- Start Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.